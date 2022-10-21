Good News Friday: October 21, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - West Middle School wants to shoutout its “Staff members of the month.” They wish a big congratulations to librarian, Mrs. O’Brien and Mrs. Theriot who teaches sixth and seventh grade math. The school says both of them truly love their students, school district, and community.

Congratulations to all 5 Killeen ISD High School marching bands for outstanding performances at the UIL region 8 marching competition in Waco last Saturday! The Harker Heights High School band for advancing to 6A area D marching contest. Chaparral High School band advanced to 5A area D marching contest in their first year of existence. Shoemaker High School is also advancing to 5A area D marching contest for the first time in 19 years!

This week, University High School’s Trojan Culinary team competed at the 2022 caritas feast of caring! The team won in the categories of Judges’ Favorite Soup and People’s Favorite Dessert. Looks pretty tasty so congrats both of you.

The Temple Chamber of Commerce surprised DR. Ott with a scholarship in his name! Dr. Ott has been the superintendent of Temple ISD since 2018. Just a couple weeks ago he was designated as the superintendent of the year. Big thanks to everyone who made this happen!

Over the past few weeks, Belton ISD students have been raising money for the United Way of Central Texas by selling strips of red and white construction paper to build their spirit chains. They displayed the chains at Tiger Field. They are proud to announce they have raised almost $12,000 for United Way.

