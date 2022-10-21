Gusty winds, elevated fire danger, near-record heat headline this weekend’s forecast

Our weather earlier this week was certainly winter-like across Central Texas, but Thursday’s highs warmed right back into the mid-to-upper 80s making it feel a bit more like late September out there. Although highs will be close to 90° all weekend long, we can finally say it’ll feel like fall because of the wind! As is pretty typical for this time of year, approaching storm systems and the tight pressure gradient between high pressure and low pressure greatly increases the wind speeds across the Plains. While the Central Plains could contend with 50 MPH wind gusts, Central Texas will see 20 to 25 MPH wind gusts today and 30 to 40 MPH wind gusts Saturday and Sunday. All of this leads into a good chance for rain Monday into Tuesday. Until the storm system arrives, expect warmth, wind, and humidity. Morning temperatures today in the 50s and low 60s warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. Lows warm into the mid 60s Saturday and then the upper 60s Sunday with highs both days near 90°. Sunshine generally reigns supreme but we’ll see partly cloudy skies return Sunday especially. Rain isn’t likely, but a stray sprinkle is possible for some Sunday morning.

The next rain chance arrives with a developing storm system Monday and Tuesday. A cold front approaches the area during the afternoon but likely fizzles directly overhead. Monday’s front likely kicks up some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon, but it’ll be the developing area of low pressure behind the cold front that’ll swing through Monday night into Tuesday morning bringing more widespread rain. Rain chances are near 60% Monday, 80% Monday night, and 40% Tuesday morning as the front clears. Severe weather looks unlikely, but locally heavy pockets of rain may propel the widespread 1″ rainfall totals closer to 2″ on an isolated basis. As far as temperatures go, Monday’s morning temperatures near 70° under mostly cloudy skies should only warm into the low-to-mid 80s as the rain arrives. The push of cooler air arrives Tuesday once the rain ends. Because this storm system comes from the Pacific Northwest, we’re not expecting a drastic temperature change, but highs should only reach the low-to-mid 70s with gusty west winds returning. Wind speeds finally come down mid-week and temperatures will gradually warm up to close to 80° Friday before another front moves through. Friday’s front may bring us a quick shot of rain and a nice final weekend of October with highs dipping into the low-to-mid 70s.

