Killeen Police Department asking for the public’s help in identifying suspect in car theft of elderly woman

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killen Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in the car theft of an elderly woman.

Authorities were made aware on Oct. 2 of the robbery where the suspect helped an elderly woman carry her items into her home and allowed him into her home.

Once inside, the suspect took her car keys and stole the vehicle from the driveway, according to police.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu displaying a Texas License Plate #RKF2592.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this male or has information about this incident, to contact Sgt. Bobbitt with the Property Crimes Unit or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

