Killeen police identify 4-year-old whose death on Oct. 20 remains under investigation

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:11 PM CDT
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of 4-year-old Omar Prince Sherron, according to a news release.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers responded to a call regarding the dead 4-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple.

They were told the boy was suffering from medical issues and transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from a residence in the 4900 block of John David Drive, according to Alex Gearhart, the assistant chief of police.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced the child dead at 2:15 p.m. and ordered an autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science.

