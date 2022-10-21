Killeen police investigating death of 4-year-old boy

By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen Police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy, according to Alex Gearhart, the assistant chief of police.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20, officers responded to a call regarding the dead 4-year-old at McLane’s Children Hospital in Temple.

They were told the boy was suffering from medical issues and transported to the hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS from a residence in the 4900 block of John David Drive.

Bell County Justice of the Peace Keith Reed pronounced the child dead at 2:15 p.m. and ordered an autopsy at Southwestern Institute of Forensic Science.

Police did not release the child’s name and no further information was provided.

Detectives are actively investigating this Death and there is no additional information at this time.

