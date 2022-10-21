Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

El Taquito at 1315 West McGregor Drive in McGregor got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety investigator, the sanitizer solution was three-times as strong as it should have been.

It had to be diluted.

The food manager’s certificate had expired.

The business had 10 days to rectify the situation.

Heitmiller Steakhouse at 4509 North Interstate-35 in Lacy Lakeview got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety investigator, there was a chemical bottle and bulk food container missing a label.

The workers had to get rid of the cracked and broken bowls and plates.

Those could be safety hazards.

Burger King at 1029 South Fort Hood Street in Killeen got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety investigator, the business needed to clean the buildup in the dining room ice chutes.

Apparently, there was mold in it.

In fact, some general cleaning was required in the walk-in cooler.

There was some food particle build-up.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Magnolia Press at 418 South 8th Street in Waco.

What can I say about this spot that draws thousands of patrons?

You could sit for a cup of joe or order it to go.

Grab a savory or sweet pastry like the bacon cheddar bake trio or the apple pie cinnamon roll.

And the best part, according to the menu, they’re made fresh daily.

