Temple nonprofit Feed My Sheep recognized by the head of the state

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of Central Texas’ most vulnerable line up each day at Feed My Sheep to receive a warm meal, which is always accompanied by a smile.

Created in 2010, the nonprofit provides resources to the Central Texas homeless community, including food, medical services, laundry facilities and more.

Feed My Sheep even offers employment to some of its previous visitors like Freda Hickman, who’s been working there for nearly 7 years.

“I was hungry, that’s the only way I could put it,” Hickman tells KWTX of how she first got connected to the nonprofit. “Because it was a place to come and eat. If you’re living on the street, this is where you come to eat. You have breakfast, lunch and dinner.”

Most recently, Feed My Sheep received a proclamation from the head of the state applauding the Temple-based nonprofit for serving those in need, and “truly representing the best of the Lone Star state,” as written and signed by governor Greg Abbott.

“We got a letter in the mail and it was a recognition from Governor Abbott,” Casey Mooney, the Operations Director of Feed My Sheep, tells KWTX. “It was really amazing, just to know that people see the work that is being done, and that people that high up, they care.”

Feed My Sheep is open every morning and early afternoon, every day of the week.

Those looking to donate or learn more can do so at https://www.feedmysheeptemple.org/.

