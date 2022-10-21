Texas Rangers hire World Series-winning Bruce Bochy as new manager

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers on Friday announced the hiring of three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the franchise’s new manager.

Bochy inked a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons, according to the Rangers.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers,” Bochy said in a statement.

“Over the last several days, I’ve had extensive conversations with Chris Young and other individuals in the organization, and I had the chance to meet with Ray Davis. Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced I wanted to be a part of that.”

Bochy said he only planned to return to managing if he found the right situation. “I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

The Rangers fired former manager Chris Woodward in August after ending the season 38 games out of first place.

Bochy, 67, previously managed the San Diego Padres for 12 years and the San Francisco Giants for 13.

He ranks sixth in Major League Baseball History with 44 career postseason wins.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.