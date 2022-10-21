Texas Rangers hire World Series-winning Bruce Bochy as new manager

Bruce Bochy
Bruce Bochy(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers on Friday announced the hiring of three-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy as the franchise’s new manager.

Bochy inked a three-year contract covering the 2023-25 seasons, according to the Rangers.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Texas Rangers,” Bochy said in a statement.

“Over the last several days, I’ve had extensive conversations with Chris Young and other individuals in the organization, and I had the chance to meet with Ray Davis. Their vision and commitment to putting together a club that can contend and win year in and year out is impressive, and I became convinced I wanted to be a part of that.”

Bochy said he only planned to return to managing if he found the right situation. “I strongly believe that to be the case with the Rangers, and I can’t wait to get started,” he said.

The Rangers fired former manager Chris Woodward in August after ending the season 38 games out of first place.

Bochy, 67, previously managed the San Diego Padres for 12 years and the San Francisco Giants for 13.

He ranks sixth in Major League Baseball History with 44 career postseason wins.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
NICOLAS JAIMES-HERNANDEZ
Suspect in McGregor killings released from hospital, booked into county jail
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas

Latest News

Temple Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Temple’s Taurean York
Temple Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Temples Taurean York
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, watches as the 2021-2022 NBA Championship...
Stephen Curry offers Warriors’ support of Brittney Griner
China Spring vs. Connally
Vote for the Week 9 Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup