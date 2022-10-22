Baylor back on track with win over Kansas on Homecoming

The Bears win 35-23 over the Jayhawks
Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA...
Baylor running back Richard Reese runs through the Kansas defense in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)(Jerry Larson | AP)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor Bears came into their Homecoming game against upstart Kansas, reeling from two straight conference losses.

The Bears were able get things back on track early with touchdowns on their first three drives.

Blake Shapen got the start under center for the Bears after suffering a head injury against West Virginia last Thursday.

The sophomore signal caller was little shaky in first start back throwing two first half interceptions but was able to find Killeen native Monaray Baldwin for a 17-yard touchdown on the first drive of the game.

Shapen finished the game 17 of 26 passing for 164 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Shapen also had a costly fumble that lead to a huge return and eventual score for Kansas.

Freshman phenom Richard Reese and the running game lead the way for Baylor in the first half as they amassed 151 yards and three scores on the ground before halftime.

In the second half it was more of the same from Reese and company. Reese finished with 186 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries. Baylor was dominate on the ground overall, running for 273 yards on the day.

The Baylor defense came into the game with the most to prove after giving up 43 points in Morgantown. The Ron Roberts lead unit got off to a great start only allowing 3 points in the first half, but in the second half Jason Bean and the Kansas offense came alive.

The Super Senior lead three straight unanswered scoring drives in the second half to pull within five points of the Bears at 28-23 with just 6:30 left in the game.

But after Reese added his second touchdown on the ground to put the Bears back in the drivers seat at 35-23 with under three minutes to play, the Baylor defense was able to hold on, turning the Jayhawks over on downs on what would be their final drive of the contest.

Baylor now moves to 4-3 (2-2) on the year and will face off against in-state rival Texas Tech and former Baylor Associate Head Coach Joey McGuire in Lubbock next week.

