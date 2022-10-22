Belton person of interest in 3-year-olds murder crashes after pursuit

Jay Isaiah Allen, 32, as last seen in a silver 2009 Buick Enclave TX LP NNV7699,
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been located in North Texas leading to a fiery crash on I-35.

Authorities caught up to Allen I-35 North leading to a speed chase.

The vehicle would then crash and catch on fire near Itasca.

Sources tell KWTX the suspect was injured and taken to Hillcrest Hospital.

The Belton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a person of interest in a homicide.

Police are searching for Jay Isaiah Allen, 33, who’s the person of interest in the homicide of a 3-year-old child.

Allen was last seen in a silver 2009 Buick Enclave with Texas License Plates NNV7699 and possibly heading towards Fort Worth.

Anyone with information on where he or this vehicle are located are to call 254-933-5840 and asked to not attempt to apprehend him.

