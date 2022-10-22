Breezy, warm, & humid weekend

It’s a warmer and windy weekend in Central Texas. Near record high temperatures return with highs in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday. We have high pressure in control (why we are warming up) but we also have an incoming low and cold front. As we await the front, winds will really start to blow in - we could see winds around 30 to 40 mph Saturday and Sunday. With how dry it’s been this year, the warmth/sunshine, and gusty winds, we will have high fire weather conditions over the weekend. All of this leads into a good chance for rain Monday into Tuesday.

Cloud cover starts to build back in late in the weekend ahead of our next opportunity for rain early next week. A cold front arrives late Monday and moves through the area early Tuesday. This cold front is expected to interact with moisture from two sources - the Gulf and from the Pacific, which aids in bringing us scattered rain. Monday’s front likely kicks up some scattered showers and storms during the afternoon/evening, but it’ll be area of low pressure behind the cold front that’ll swing through Monday night into Tuesday morning that could keep the rain around longer. Severe weather looks unlikely, but locally heavy pockets of rain may propel the widespread 1″ rainfall totals closer to 2″ on an isolated basis. As of now, the highest rainfall potential at this time is expected east of I-35.

As far as temperatures go, the push of cooler air arrives Tuesday once the rain ends. Winds come down mid-week along with temperatures that dip into the 40s for lows, and highs in the 70s. We gradually warm up to 80° Friday with another front just in time for next weekend. If that can hold true, Friday’s front may bring us a quick shot of rain and a nice final weekend of October with highs dipping into the low-to-mid 70s.

