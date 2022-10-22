Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river

Next of kin have been notified.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville.

According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima was traveling westbound at an unsafe speed when the car traveled off the roadway causing it to roll over into a river after going down an embankment.

The Nissan landed upside down and submerged under water on its top.

The driver, George Christopher Hallman,19, was was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace 3 James Caldwell. Next of kin have been notified.

Crash investigation is still active and open.

