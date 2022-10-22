Cowboys 4 Heroes hosts Bumpers & BBQ at Fort Hood

Cowboys 4 Heroes assists combat veterans during their transition from active duty to civilian life
Bumpers & BBQ held at Fort Hood on Saturday.
Bumpers & BBQ held at Fort Hood on Saturday.
By Josh Bowering
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Cowboys 4 Heroes held their togetherness day at Fort Hood, today, to support families who’ve returned from or are preparing for deployment

If you didn’t know what it was, you’d think it was the largest Baylor homecoming tailgate out there.

The good smells and classic rides weren’t for football but instead for our active and retired veterans.

Among the crowd was crew 1298 who started on Fort Sam Houston nearly 20 years ago.

Now they work with Cowboys 4 Heroes to get veterans the resources they need when they return home.

“We saw a need for somebody to present a program on base and give us an opportunity to get in touch with our veterans that have returned from many wars,” said Ervin Richards.

Cowboys 4 Heroes looks to assist physically and mentally wounded military and their families during the transition from active duty to civilian life.

For today’s Bumpers and BBQ event, Cowboys 4 Heroes provided all the meat for nearly 20 vendors.

Cowboys 4 Heroes provided all of the meat for Saturday's barbecue
Cowboys 4 Heroes provided all of the meat for Saturday's barbecue

“We’ll feed 12,000 to 15,000 people today. On chuck wagons, with barbecue grills, we’ve got ribs going, we’ve got brisket going. We’re just here to feed everyone who wants to come out here and have some fun,” said Greg Liles, Cowboys 4 Heroes founder.

13 years after Cowboys 4 Heroes was founded, it’s made a huge difference in the lives of active-duty members making the transition to civilian life.

Those closely related with the organization say they’re proud of what’s been accomplished so far.

“We’ve still got a lot of work to do. We’ve accomplished a lot with God’s help and grace and guidance and all the wonderful people that God sends to us to help us do this,” said Richards.

