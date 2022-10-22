Man charged with capital murder in killing of Belton toddler

Jay Isiah Allen, 33, is a person of interest in the murder of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, per Belton Police.(Belton Police Department)
By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, has been charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of 3-year-old Quintavious Trejo.

The toddler’s body was located in a wooded area in Belton on Saturday, October 22, and showed signs of trauma, police said.

According to investigators, Allen contacted a family member in Fort Worth and “admitted he made a mistake.” The family member drove to Belton to meet with Allen, who allegedly directed the person to a wooded area in the 1300 block of W. Avenue O, near his residence. The family member located the boy’s body and immediately called 911, police said.

Allen was captured in North Texas after he wrecked during a police pursuit near Itasca, Texas and his vehicle caught fire. Sources tell KWTX the suspect was injured and taken to Hillcrest Hospital.

The victim’s body was sent for an autopsy to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas County.

KWTX reached out to Temple Police officials after learning Allen has a criminal history.

Officials confirmed the following:

- On October 5, 2021, Temple Police Department officers responded to a verbal domestic call involving Allen.

- On October 12, 2021, Temple Police Department officers obtained a warrant for Allen for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

- On March 15, 2022, Allen was arrested by Fort Worth Police Department offices on a warrant for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

- On August 14, 2022, a report was filed on behalf of Allen’s wife regarding a violent domestic incident.

