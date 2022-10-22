Shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Officials confirmed a suspect who is now in custody shot two people inside the building, injuring one and killing the other.(CBS DFW)
By ALEX KELLER
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were shot on Saturday, police confirmed, after a suspect opened fire inside Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

On Oct. 22, 2022, a suspect who has yet to be identified publicly brought a gun inside the medical center and began shooting, killing one person and hurting another.

Police did not say whether the victims were employees or patients, nor what relation the shooter had to them or the hospital.

Police also did not say if the shooter was injured but did confirm they were taken into custody.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

