Suspect in death of Belton toddler captured after fiery crash on I-35

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Jay Isiah Allen, 33, a suspect in the death of a 3-year-old relative in Belton, was captured in North Texas following a fiery crash on I-35.

The Belton Police Department is investigating the homicide that occurred near the 1300 block of Daniel Drive at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The 3-year-old boy’s body was located in a wooded area and showed signs of trauma, police said.

The vehicle Allen was driving reportedly crashed and caught fire near Itasca, Texas.

Sources tell KWTX the suspect was injured and taken to Hillcrest Hospital.

Belton Police said Allen is a relative of the victim but did not disclose the exact relationship.

“Formal charges are pending,” police said.

