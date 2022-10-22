Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: Cameron beats Rockdale in the Battle of the Bell

By Christopher Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell is staying in Cameron, Texas!

The Yoemen beat their rival, Rockdale, for the second straight year in a game coined ‘The Battle of the Bell’.

Cameron beat Rockdale 47-21.

These teams have for 68 years, with Cameron winning the first matchup back in 1954.

Cameron is now 4-0 in District play.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Video of fight at West Florissant Walmart goes viral
Smackdown at the self-checkout: Video of massive brawl at Walmart goes viral
Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas

Latest News

Bruce Bochy
Texas Rangers hire World Series-winning Bruce Bochy as new manager
Temple Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Temple’s Taurean York
Temple Classroom Champion
Classroom Champions: Temples Taurean York
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, watches as the 2021-2022 NBA Championship...
Stephen Curry offers Warriors’ support of Brittney Griner