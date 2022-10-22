Zimmerman Law Firm Marquee Matchup: Cameron beats Rockdale in the Battle of the Bell
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell is staying in Cameron, Texas!
The Yoemen beat their rival, Rockdale, for the second straight year in a game coined ‘The Battle of the Bell’.
Cameron beat Rockdale 47-21.
These teams have for 68 years, with Cameron winning the first matchup back in 1954.
Cameron is now 4-0 in District play.
