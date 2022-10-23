Central Texas groups work to reduce Halloween costs this year with free costume distributions

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - 69% of Americans are planning on celebrating Halloween this year even with inflated costs, according to the National Retail Federation.

Americans are estimated to spend upwards of $10.6 billion on Halloween themed items this year according to the NRF’s Halloween spending survey.

That equates down to about $100 per person.

Here in Central Texas, many non-profits and community staples are handing out costumes free to help offset these costs.

“I just think it does the heart good and i just think the more we can give back to our community. We want to be givers. We all have to be together in this right now with the economy like it is. It’s nice to be a part of it, something bigger than yourself,” said Deborah Beene, President of Cloud Real Estate.

Cloud Real Estate has been collecting children’s Halloween costumes for five years now but say the inflated living costs are more of a reason than ever to continue with the giveback.

All year long, they’ve been collecting costumes as well as taking donations.

So much so that their supply has taken over their reception area.

“They love it, and it help the kids. We have a little area they can try on and we have mirrors so they can see how they look in them. It’s just fantastic,” said Beene.

Spending large amounts of money for a single day just doesn’t resonate with many Americans during this time.

The real estate group acknowledges that woe and is hoping people take advantage of their free costume distributions.

“Our goal is honestly just to help families who need a little help. Things are getting super expensive and it’s usually a one-time thing and it’s hard to throw that money into something you’re not going to use over and over,” said Beene.

Anyone looking to donate costumes to Cloud Real Estate can drop them off prior to their distribution on Oct. 29 from 10 AM to 2 PM.

