Cold Front on Monday Brings Good Rain Chance and a Chance for Strong Storms

By Brady Taylor, Camille Hoxworth, Sean Bellafiore and Jillian Grace
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our next fall cold front is set to move through Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. The strong south winds we have seen throughout the weekend has returned a lot of humidity into our area, and that should help to produce some decent rainfall totals with this system.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast(KWTX)

There is a slight risk for severe weather across mainly the eastern half of Central Texas during the afternoon and evening hours. Currently it looks like Central Texas could see a few strong storms between 1pm-10pm.

Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Predication Center
Severe Weather Risk from the Storm Predication Center(KWTX)

The main severe weather risk with any storms we see on Monday will be strong straight line winds up to around 60 mph. There could also be some small hail up to around quarter size. The tornado threat for Monday looks very low. Some locally heavy rain is possible, but with the drought conditions we are currently dealing with we don’t expect any major flooding issues in Central Texas.

Storm Risk
Storm Risk(KWTX)

Here is a look at the timeline of storms on Monday from the latest run of our Timecast.

Timecast 2pm
Timecast 2pm(KWTX)
Timecast 5pm
Timecast 5pm(KWTX)
Timecast 8pm
Timecast 8pm(KWTX)
Timecast 11pm
Timecast 11pm(KWTX)

Our Weather Authority Forecast Team will keep you updated on any changes in the forecast. Remember to download our free KWTX Weather App to track the storms on Monday.

