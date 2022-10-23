Firefighters save pets in house fire

The family’s cat was treated for smoke inhalation.
Morgan's Point Resort House Fire
Morgan's Point Resort House Fire(KWTX)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MORGAN’S POINT RESORT, Texas (KWTX) -Two pets, a dog and a cat, are expected to make a full recovery, after being saved from a house fire.

Morgan’s Point Resort Fire Department responded to that fire in the 9700 block of Cow Page Court, yesterday morning, around 10:20 a.m.

Officials say, the initial blaze was in a single story house, and that crews could see smoke from the roof vents and the front door.

Once firefighters were inside they began their search for any occupants. That’s where crews found the family pets.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the dog was unaffected, and the cat was treated at the scene by Temple EMS for smoke inhalation. Each should make a full recovery and were released to neighbors.

Authorities think the fire started in the kitchen, but the the official cause is still unknown.

