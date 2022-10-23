A nice stretch of fall weather arriving soon, we just have to get through one more warm and windy day

Additional cloud cover is expected to continue across Central Texas Sunday. Once again we will feel nowhere like fall this afternoon. Strong south winds like we saw on Saturday can be expected again today. Look for winds around 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. One thing these winds are bringing into Central Texas is moisture from the Pacific, so you may notice things feeling more muggy outdoors today.

Temperatures Sunday morning are starting out in the mid 60s to around 70°, but look to approach the record high for the afternoon. The record high for today, October 23rd is 89° (2003 and 2001), the only day in the month of October where the record high stayed below 90°. Sadly, our temperatures look to climb back into the mid 80s to near 90° for the afternoon, so we’ll be watching the record high closely.

After we get through the unusually warm and windy weekend, we have a nice long stretch of fall weather heading our way for the upcoming week… And also some decent rain chances.

Let’s talk about cold front and rain chance #1.. The front and an upper level low will approach and move into Central Texas Monday into early Tuesday. Thankfully the strong winds over the weekend will bring in enough moisture to help us see scattered showers and storms as those systems move in. Rain showers may be possible ahead of the front as early as Monday morning, but the better chance for rain arrives Monday afternoon/evening as the cold front moves in. We’ll watch the upper level low Monday night into Tuesday morning. Depending on the speed and track of the low, we could see some rain linger into Tuesday, but most of our models are suggesting rain ends overnight Monday.

Cold front and rain chance # 2 look to arrive Thursday night into Friday. Additional scattered showers and storms look possible as this system moves through Central Texas. This front will reinforce the fall-like weather for Central Texas into next weekend.

We’re forecasting temperatures to remain below normal for much of next week thanks to those fronts and rain chances. Normal highs for the last full week of October should be around 77° to 75°. Monday’s temperatures will be tricky and look like they may not warm up much as rain moves in throughout the day. Tuesday and Wednesday look to feature temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Warming just a little Thursday and potentially into Friday with highs closer to 80°, but those temperatures will depend on front #2. We are expecting to keep temperatures in the 70s for the final weekend of October. Morning lows for all of next week look cool in the 40s and 50s.

