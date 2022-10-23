Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large
A total of 11 people, at least nine of them Southern University students, were injured in a shooting just off campus early Friday, Oct. 21.
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A total of 11 people, at least nine of them Southern University students, were injured in a shooting just off campus early Friday, Oct. 21, according to officials, and investigators said two suspects have been arrested but sources said the actual shooter is still at large.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, are charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested two men on accessory after the fact charges in connection with the shooting near Southern University.
Police said the shooting happened near the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house on Harding Boulevard (600 block of Harding Blvd.) just before 2 a.m. Following a fight, a handgun was fired multiple times into a large crowd of people, according to arrest documents.
Police initially reported there were nine victims. However, they later said that two more victims came forward.
Nine Southern University students were injured in a shooting just off campus early Friday, Oct. 21, according to university officials.
The Southern University Police Department believes the security measures already in place ahead of homecoming weekend are sufficient, despite shooting.
Emergency responders said seven victims were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, officials added.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. They do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the campus of Southern University.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Police are asking any witnesses with photos, videos, or information that can help with the investigation to come forward. You are urged to contact police by calling (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
Capt. Harold Williams with the Southern University Police Department answered questions about campus security and safety for homecoming weekend.
Southern University released the following statement about the incident:
Several people were shot just off the campus of Southern University early Friday, Oct. 21, according to university officials.
Southern University’s board of supervisors held its regularly scheduled meeting Friday. During the meeting, Chairman Edwin Shorty had the following to say about the incident:
The Baton Rouge mayor’s office released the following statement: