Police arrest pair in shooting that injured 11 near Southern; sources say shooter still at large

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A total of 11 people, at least nine of them Southern University students, were injured in a shooting just off campus early Friday, Oct. 21, according to officials, and investigators said two suspects have been arrested but sources said the actual shooter is still at large.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, are charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police said the shooting happened near the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house on Harding Boulevard (600 block of Harding Blvd.) just before 2 a.m. Following a fight, a handgun was fired multiple times into a large crowd of people, according to arrest documents.

Police initially reported there were nine victims. However, they later said that two more victims came forward.

The Southern University Police Department believes the security measures already in place ahead of homecoming weekend are sufficient, despite shooting.

Emergency responders said seven victims were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, officials added.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. They do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the campus of Southern University.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking any witnesses with photos, videos, or information that can help with the investigation to come forward. You are urged to contact police by calling (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Capt. Harold Williams with the Southern University Police Department answered questions about campus security and safety for homecoming weekend.

Southern University released the following statement about the incident:

This morning, a shooting occurred near Southern University and A&M College. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating. While this unfortunate incident happened off campus at a non-University sponsored event, the University strongly condemns any act of violence. We are keeping anyone affected by this incident in our thoughts. Officials, including the Southern University Police Department, are continuing to work to ensure that students, employees, alumni and other visitors to campus are safe during this Homecoming weekend. Details, including any changes to security protocols and Homecoming activities, will be shared as they are updated.

Southern University’s board of supervisors held its regularly scheduled meeting Friday. During the meeting, Chairman Edwin Shorty had the following to say about the incident:

“I would like to take a moment of personal privilege to acknowledge what happened just off of our campus this morning and say that our prayers are with all of the victims of this morning’s shooting. I noticed a significant amount of media attention was brought to bear on the shooting and I just wanted to say that there are a lot of great things that happen at this campus and our campus in Shreveport and our campus in New Orleans and there are wonderful stories of accomplishment and miraculous life-changing events that occur on a positive basis everyday. I just think that if the media paid as much attention to all of the positive things that happen on this campus as they do to the negative things that occur, we may be able to make a positive change so some of those negative things just don’t occur, but my prayers are with all of the victims. And I hope for a speedy recovery.”

The Baton Rouge mayor’s office released the following statement:

This morning, Baton Rouge residents, Southern University students and alumni woke up in anticipation of a joyous day as we celebrate homecoming. This joy was disrupted by the news overnight of a person or persons, who indiscriminately shot into a crowd of innocent people. Young men and women were senselessly injured while they were enjoying homecoming celebrations just off campus. Since this incident began, I have been closely monitoring the situation, staying in constant contact with Chief Murphy Paul and Southern University. We are working with all of our law enforcement agencies, local, state and federal—and will continue to support these agencies by making any resource available at our disposal. As we speak, our law enforcement agencies are working around the clock to chase down leads and make arrests. Anyone with information should contact BRPD or Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers right away. We will not allow this act of violence to go unchecked. We will bring the person or persons responsible to justice. This incident speaks to a much larger issue of a rise in gun violence across this country. Frankly, I have had enough of senseless violence victimizing our people. We need to continue to engage leaders and communities at all levels, local, state and federal, to address underlying causes of violence and easy access to firearms. Our people deserve peace and we will not stop working to that end.

