Severe storms possible as a cold front moves in on Monday

Another unusually warm and windy day has unfolded across Central Texas. Temperatures are in the mid 80s to near 90° Sunday afternoon. We’ve seen wind gusts up to 40mph throughout the day. You may have noticed the additional clouds that have been in our area today. Those clouds are a sign of the higher humidity air that’s working its way north into our area.

As we put the unusually warm and windy weekend behind us, we have a nice long stretch of fall weather heading our way for the upcoming week… And also multiple days with decent rain chances.

Rain chance #1 begins Sunday night and continues into the overnight hours on Monday. The main systems bringing us rain are a cold front and an upper level low that’ll approach and move through Central Texas. Rain showers are forecast to increase from the southwest Sunday night into Monday morning as moisture from a Pacific hurricane moves out of Mexico and into the Lonestar State. Rain for the morning hours looks to fall rather light. As we head into the afternoon and evening hours, that’s when we’ll see rain coverage increase and when the heaviest rain and maybe a few severe storms occur. Rain looks to move east away from Central Texas early Tuesday morning, but we’ll watch the placement of the upper level low. Depending on its location and timing, we may see some rain linger in Central Texas into Tuesday morning, but then things will all be dry Tuesday afternoon. Potential rainfall totals into Tuesday morning look to be around 0.25″ west to 1.25″ east with isolated higher amounts closer to 2″ possible.

It has been awhile since we’ve had severe storm chances. Severe storms look possible Monday afternoon and evening. Right now the biggest concerns look to be heavy rain and damaging winds, although hail and a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. With how dry our ground is, isolated flooding may be possible as well. Monday will be a day you need to remain weather aware. Make sure to download the KWTX Weather Authority App in the Google Play and Apple Stores for free!

Rain chance # 2 looks to arrive Thursday evening and continue into Friday. It will be a similar set up to what brought us rain early in the work week. Another cold front and upper level low will be moving into Central Texas. Depending on the timing and arrival of these systems, we could see rain continuing into Friday evening and may impact those area football games. There are still some uncertainties with the exact timing and location of rain, so make sure to check back in for more updates later this week.

Rain totals for the next week look very beneficial for our area. Will not put an end to our drought, but it will definitely help. Rain totals by the end of next weekend look to be around 1″ to 3″, with the highest amounts near and east of I-35.

After 80s and low 90s at the end of last week and this weekend, our temperatures will be back to feeling more fall-like this week. In fact, we’re forecasting temperatures to remain below normal for much of the week thanks to those fronts and rain chances. Normal highs for the last full week of October should be around 77° to 75°. Monday’s temperatures will be tricky and look like they may not warm up much as rain moves in throughout the day. We should keep temperatures in the 70s throughout the day on Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday look to feature temperatures in the low to mid 70s and mornings in the 40s. Warming to near normal Thursday ahead of another front moving in by Friday. That second front late in the week will bring another shot of cooler air. We could see highs in the 60s to low 70s Friday into next weekend. Temperatures may start to warm as we head into the following work week.

