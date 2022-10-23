US Army reports ‘barricade situation’ at base outside DC

FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base...
FILE - U.S. Army officials say the FBI and other law enforcement agencies responded to a base outside the nation’s capital.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BELVOIR, Va. (AP) — U.S. Army officials say a “barricade situation” has drawn the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to a base outside the nation’s capital.

The official twitter account of Fort Belvoir in northern Virginia tweeted that its law enforcement officials, local police and the FBI had responded “to a barricade situation” Sunday morning.

The base says in its statement that the situation was ongoing and it could not comment further.

The base provided no other details except to say some of the gates to the installation remained open.

Fort Belvoir is located about 20 miles from Washington.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas

Latest News

Russia’s latest war strategy of targeting power plants appears to be aimed at diminishing...
Russia’s defense chief warns of ‘dirty bomb’ provocation
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
FILE - Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the...
Cheney: Jan. 6 panel won’t take live TV testimony from Trump
President Joe Biden speaks at Delaware State University, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del.
Biden: ‘Legitimate’ for voters to weigh age as he nears 80