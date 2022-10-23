Woman loses wedding ring at Baylor Homecoming Parade

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local woman is asking for help after she lost her wedding ring at the Baylor University Homecoming Parade Saturday morning.

Tina Wilson, who has been married to her husband for six years, says she lost her wedding ring throwing candy off of the Central Texas Helping Hands float.

“It means a lot to me, he’s a very special man,” Wilson told KWTX. “If someone sees it, if they can reach out to me, a reward is being offered.”

Anyone with information on the ring’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wilson via email at tinacwilson1969@gmail.com or news@kwtx.com.

