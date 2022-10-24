Authorities searching for missing person at Lake Somerville

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says a search for a missing person at Lake Somerville was suspended at sunset Sunday and will resume at daylight on Monday morning.

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored.

The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office responded and was assisted at the scene by Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens, Burleson County St. Joseph EMS, Air Med helicopter, as well as Somerville, Birch Creek, and Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Departments.

The missing person has been identified, however, the identity is being held pending the notification of family members, according to Burleson County Chief Deputy Garrett Durrenberger.

