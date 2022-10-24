Authorities searching for missing person at Lake Somerville

generic water
generic water(Pixabay)
By KBTX Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says a search for a missing person at Lake Somerville was suspended at sunset Sunday and will resume at daylight on Monday morning.

Authorities were notified just before 3 p.m. that a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored.

The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called.

The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office responded and was assisted at the scene by Texas Parks & Wildlife game wardens, Burleson County St. Joseph EMS, Air Med helicopter, as well as Somerville, Birch Creek, and Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Departments.

The missing person has been identified, however, the identity is being held pending the notification of family members, according to Burleson County Chief Deputy Garrett Durrenberger.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Melissa White Towne admitted to...
Child dies after being stabbed by mother at Texas park
Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
on scene
Massive blaze torches more than 70 vehicles at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
Waco police looking for suspects wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles across Texas

Latest News

The jury for the capital murder trial of 39-year-old Johnny Alvin Wilson was selected Monday,...
Postponed murder trial of Bellmead man to begin Monday
Racks of costumes sit at Cloud Real Estate's Killeen office.
Central Texas groups work to reduce Halloween costs this year with free costume distributions
A former North Texas police officer has been indicted for his role in arresting and pepper...
North Texas police officer pleads guilty to official oppression
fastcast fisherman sunset lake fishing
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast