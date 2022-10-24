Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Rain from this line of storms should start near I-35 after 1 PM, but the front continues to slow down and some of the afternoon rain may not actually reach the I-45 corridor. Front number 2 is attached to the upper-level storm system and will again potentially reinvigorate thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. Front 2 should arrive near I-35 around 9 PM with the storms completely clearing the area before 1 AM Tuesday. If we were to see strong storms with front number 2, they’re most likely near and east of I-35 since storms will likely be a bit more mature by that point. After the front clears overnight and cooler air rushes in, we’re expecting lows Tuesday morning to dip into the 40s and low 50s. A wind advisory is in place because we could see gusts up to 50mph through noon Tuesday.

Full sunshine for Tuesday, but sitting behind the cold front + breezy NW winds will keep highs in the mid-70s. As winds go calm Tuesday night, we’ll dip into the mid-40s Wednesday morning. Things are warming up a bit for Wednesday and Thursday - highs return to the upper 70s and even the lower 80s. Another storm system should move in late Thursday but mainly Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but there’s a chance for storms likely after sunset Thursday with rain chances nearing 70% Thursday night and Friday.

The storm system rolling through will be compact and likely won’t bring us a high storm risk, but heavy rain is possible for most of the morning Friday with potentially some clearing in the afternoon. The cooler air behind Friday’s front arrives during the day so morning lows in the 50s may struggle to reach even 70°! Wraparound moisture behind the storm system could kick up some rain Saturday too, but it’ll mostly be a quiet and breezy day with highs near 70°. Halloween weekend looks nice as we gradually warm back into the mid and upper 70s on Halloween.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.