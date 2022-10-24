Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Summer is finally breaking it’s grip across Central Texas and we’re entering into what is traditionally our second rainy season and second severe weather season. As two frontal boundaries pass through Central Texas today and tonight, we’ll have two chances of severe storms today. Be sure to stay weather aware today, especially after 11 AM, and be sure to bring an umbrella with you; you’ll need the umbrella for most of the day. Outside of isolated rain near and especially east of I-35, the first chance of rain will be an arriving shield of light rain moving in from the west. This shield of light showers should hang with us for most of the morning but it won’t rain all morning long as there will be some dry pockets mixed in with the rain. The benign showers this morning turns to a risk of strong storms after about 11 AM as front number 1 arrives. A line of storms is expected to roll through during the late morning and afternoon from west to east. Temperatures ahead of the front in the 70s and even the low 80s will allow for the line of storms to potentially contain strong wind gusts, hail, or maybe even a stray tornado. This line of storms will be moving fairly slowly with the strongest storms potentially not arriving near I-35 until the later part of the afternoon. Rain should end about an hour or so after the first line of storms rolls through, which should clear the entire area by around 9 PM, but front number two will push in close to sunset. Front number 2 is attached to the upper-level storm system and will again potentially reinvigorate thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. Front 2 should arrive near I-35 around 10 PM with the storms completely clearing the area before 2 AM Tuesday. If we were to see strong storms with front number 2, they’re most likely near and east of I-35 since storms will likely be a bit more mature by that point.

After the front clears overnight and cooler air rushes in, we’re expecting lows Tuesday morning to dip into the 40s and low 50s. Gusty northwest winds between 15 and 25 MPH hang around all day long keeping highs in the mid-70s despite full sunshine overhead. As winds go calm Tuesday night, we’ll dip into the mid-40s Wednesday morning with highs returning into the upper 70s and even the lower 80s by Thursday. Another storm system should move in late Thursday and especially Friday. Most of the day Thursday will be dry, but there’s a chance for storms likely after sunset Thursday with rain chances nearing 70% Thursday night and Friday. The storm system rolling through will be compact and likely won’t bring us a high storm risk, but heavy rain is possible for most of the morning Friday with potentially some clearing in the afternoon. The cooler air behind Friday’s front arrives during the day so morning lows in the 50s may struggle to reach even 70°! Wraparound moisture behind the storm system could kick up some rain Saturday too, but it’ll mostly be a quiet and breezy day with highs near 70°. Another chance for rain returns Halloween afternoon, but storm chances are capped at 20%. Highs next week should be above normal, but it’ll still be comfortable in the upper 70s and low 80s.

