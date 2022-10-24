Some Central Texas counties providing multiple opportunities for voters to participate in early voting

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Some counties in Central Texas are opening several early-voting locations for the next two weeks to provide voters many opportunities to cast their votes ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

“I encourage voters to come out during that period to not just only avoid the long lines, potentially an election day, but just to get out and exercise their franchise,” Dr. Desi Roberts, the Bell County Elections Administrator, said.

Bell County is opening seven polling sites throughout the area, allowing voters to cast their ballots in any of the seven spots that is most convenient to them.

“You can vote where you live, or you could vote where you work,” he said. “You could vote anywhere across the county during election season.”

He said, this year, the county is really focusing on providing a transparent and safe environment at the polling locations.

“With all the controversy, it’s just trying to reestablish the confidence of the voter in the process,” Roberts said. “We do it by improving our security, safety and transparency.”

Roberts also said the county is trying to provide as much information as possible on all the issues and candidates before voters show up to the polls. He encourages citizens to review the sample ballots or ask questions to the poll watchers at the locations.

“They are able to ask questions and get their question answer right there,” he said. “You’ll see more information spread across just to help them in understanding the processes and so forth.”

The seven locations will also have options for curbside voting for people who may have limited mobility. There are also voting-by-mail options for registered voters who fall into certain categories and apply for a Ballot by Mail request before Oct. 28. Roberts said this will allow every registered voter equal opportunities to vote.

“The most important thing is to facilitate and to support every citizen’s desire to vote here in Belle County; that opportunity too without disenfranchising anyone,” he said.

The following are the seven locations opening today in Bell County:

Belton: Bell County Courthouse Annex

Harker Heights: Parks and Recreation Center

Killeen: Bell County Annex

Killeen: Jackson Professional Learning Center

Killeen: Senior Center at Lions Club Park

Temple: Temple ISD Administration Building

Salado: Salado Church of Christ

The above locations will be open from Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30 from noon to 6 p.m.; and Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. That’s a total of over 100 hours residents can vote before the official election day, Nov. 8.

However, if county voters cannot participate in early voting, there are over 40 voting sites open on election day in Bell County.

Photo ID is required to vote in any county in Texas, including a Texas DPS driver’s license, election ID certificate, personal ID card, Texas handgun license, U.S. military ID with photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo and U.S. passport.

McLennan County is also opening five locations across the area for early voting starting today. The election administrator for McLennan County, Jared Goldsmith, highly recommends that registered voters in the county to head to the polls before election day.

“We are highly encouraging all voters in McLennan County to go vote early,” he said. “Don’t wait until the craziness that is election day, go vote early. It’s going to be a smoother process, going to be less people out, take advantage of that time period.”

Goldsmith said this year’s early voting process is similar to years prior with a few changes to ballot-by-mail process.

He encourages voters to review sample ballots before heading to the polls to make the process faster and to help them make an informed decision on important local and statewide issues.

“If you have a question about which sample ballot you should be pulling up and looking at, you can give our office a call,” Goldsmith said. “We do have them listed in voting precinct order, and it will tell you what items are on that ballot before you look at it.”

He also said, in addition to statewide races, there are six school districts and three cities that will be having important elections. He is expecting a similar or increased turnout compared to the 2018 midterm elections.

“We want everybody who’s registered to vote to come out and vote and make sure that their voice is heard,” Goldsmith said.

The following are the five locations opening for early voting in McLennan County:

Hewitt: Hewitt City Hall/Library

Robinson: Robinson Community Center

Waco: First Assembly of God Church

Waco: McLennan County Elections Administration Office

Waco: Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center

These locations are open for voting Oct. 24 to Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Oct. 31 to Nov. 4 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be over 30 polls open on election day, Nov. 8, in McLennan County.

There are also other counties with open locations for early voting. You can find if you are located near an early-voting polling site by visiting votetexas.gov .

