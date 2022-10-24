Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening across Central Texas

As is typical for this time of year, we’re expecting a cold front to move through the area today and bring us a chance for not only some heavy rain, but, more importantly, a chance for severe storms. It should be said that there won’t be rain falling all day long across Central Texas, but some spots will be rainier than others.

Strong wind gusts headline today’s severe weather risk

All of Central Texas has a risk of strong thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. The main concern is with strong gusty winds, but there could be some quarter-size hail and maybe a stray tornado. The tornado chances are highest east of I-35 in the Brazos Valley. (KWTX, SPC)

Today’s severe storm risk is two-pronged but the risk from one round of storms to the other remains the same with strong wind gusts being the main severe weather threat. A stray tornado and some up to half-dollar size hail will be possible with any storms today too.

The first severe weather risk, and arguably the better severe weather chance, arrives with a frontal boundary pushing in during the afternoon. Today’s cold front arrives after 10 AM and slowly marches east through the afternoon. Storms along the front likely won’t be strong enough to warrant severe weather warnings until closer to lunch time so today’s best severe weather risk will be during the latter part of the day.

The second severe weather risk, which should be lower thanks to a more stable atmosphere in front of it, is with the second frontal boundary and arrives around or after sunset. Just like with the afternoon risk of storms, storms will most likely contain gust winds, but small hail or a stray tornado is also possible.

While the risk of gusty straight-line winds is the main concern, there is a tornado risk too. Today’s tornado risk is for cities and towns near and east of I-35, but a more favored location for a stray tornado or two comes in the Brazos Valley. The tornado risk is around mostly for the afternoon, but the overnight frontal boundary could also spin up a stray tornado east of I-35 too.

Rain & storm timing

Timecast for Monday October 24th shows two lines of storms moving through Central Texas today. Both storm systems could bring severe storm chances, but the better chances for severe storms arrive during the afternoon. (KWTX)

The bulk of today’s rain will be steady and locally heavy in North Texas, the Panhandle, and into Oklahoma, but we’re still going to see off-and-on rain today. Through 10 AM, most of the light-to-moderate rain showers will be near and west of I-35. Cities and towns east of I-35 will have a chance for morning rain, but it shouldn’t be quite as widespread. The more widespread light rain should push east of I-35 late this morning and this afternoon as cold front number 1 arrives.

Although widely scattered showers and storms are in the forecast at any point during the day today, we're expecting the best chance for storms and heavier rain arrives during the afternoon and evening hours. Front number 1 brings us the best chance of sever weather. (KWTX)

The rain and storms with the first frontal boundary arrives after 10 AM west of Highway 281 but may not push across Highway 281 until around 2 PM. Since warm and humid aid will be allowed to pool ahead of the slowly moving storms, the storms likely strengthen the closer they get to to I-35. Storms likely arrive near I-35 between 3 and 4 PM but should push across I-35 by 6 PM. The first front slows down east of I-35 which may help to weaken the storms some before they push out of the area by around 9 PM.

At the same time as the first line of storms exits east of I-35, we’re expecting the second front to push in from the west around sunset. Storms should slowly gather strength and, depending on how much warm and unstable air is left ahead of the front, could bring more severe storms. This line of storms arrives near I-35 likely around 10 PM with the storms nearing I-45 by around or shortly after midnight. Storms should clear most of the area by midnight, but some storms may linger through 2 AM before the dry and cooler air filters in.

Although some spots in our area, especially east of I-35, could see isolated 1.5"+ rainfall totals, most of the area will see between a half-inch and one inch of rain. The highest totals come east of I-35 since heavier rain is most likely there. (KWTX)

As far as rainfall totals go with today’s rain, cities and towns near and east of I-35 are expecting to see between a half-inch and over and inch of rain (especially within any thunderstorm’s downpours) but some spots west of I-35 may only see a quarter-inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain since rain may not be quite as heavy and the severe weather chances are lower. More rain is on the way Thursday and Friday and rainfall totals could approach 3″ in some spots through the weekend.

