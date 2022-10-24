Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church

The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for...
The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.(Temple Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church.

The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.

If you recognize them, please contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at Bell County Crime Stoppers.

