Central Texas school district needs help filling clothing donation closet

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District is working to keep students, along with their families, clothed - and it needs your help.

The school district’s Clothes Closet needs to be fully stocked in time for the cold weather season.

KISD’s chief communications officer, Taina Maya, said nearly 500 Killeen families rely on the school district’s Clothes Closet.

“Our community needs us now more than ever. I think we’ve definitely seen inflation hit a point that is alarming for families, and we know that kids grow at rapid speeds. Any parent can tell you that,” said Maya.

Maya said children’s jeans, pants, new underwear and coats are on top of the donation list.

However, she said the change in weather and not extra clothing isn’t a good mix.

“They’re going to be reaching for those pants that maybe don’t fit them or those shirts that don’t go all the way to their arms. We want to make sure that we are helping those families think ahead and that they are proactive,” said Maya.

The Clothes Closet makes a difference in folks’ lives, which is why organizers call on the community to help this cause.

“We want to make sure when every family comes here, we have the items that would really make children smile. When you see kids get brand new shoes, when you see them have that coat and they’re not freezing by the bus stop or walking to school, that’s the basic needs. We all have that ability to help,” said Maya.

We can help by filling the wardrobe and lessen worries.

You can help by dropping off donations at the Jackson Professional Learning Center from 8am-5pm Monday through Friday.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.