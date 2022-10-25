Central Texas sheriff asking for help identifying men who allegedly trespassed, damaged private property

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Freestone County Sheriff Jeremy Shipley is asking Central Texans for help identifying four men who damaged a private property after they were unable to gain entry.

It happened at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, at the property located on FCR 971.

Shipley said the men attempted to enter a structure, were unable to make entry, and ended up damaging a window before removing items from the porch area.

“We are seeking the public’s help in identifying these subjects in connection to an ongoing Felony Burglary investigation,” Shipley said.

If you know who the suspects are are, contact the Freestone County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 903-389-3236.

You can remain anonymous.

