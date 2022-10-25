College Station police arrest pool contractor on theft charge

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested a pool contractor Monday who is accused of taking a customer’s money and never finishing the job.

Mike Mojica, 35, was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on a theft charge and was still there Tuesday afternoon on a $5,000 bond.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Mojica, the owner of Maroon Pools, was contracted in March 2021 to build a pool at a College Station home for approximately $42,000.

The customer provided a personal check that was cashed by Mojica the same day for a down payment of $16,992.

The customer told police as soon as the contract was signed and the check was cashed, the only work performed was marking the layout of the pool by spray painting the grass and having the utility company come out and mark utility lines the same way. Beyond this, the customer says no other work was ever performed over the course of the next nine months.

According to the arrest report, Mojica provided the customer with a number of excuses for why the work was never completed and stopped returning messages to the customer after November.

During their investigation, police confirmed that Mojica never obtained a permit from the City of College Station to build the pool and refused to return the messages left by police investigators who wanted to speak with him about the complaints filed.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the College Station-based company is no longer in business and received five complaints in the past 3 years.

The company’s website is also offline.

Online Brazos County court records show in 2021, a small claims case was filed against Mojica and his company, and was ordered to pay more than $8,000 to the plaintiff.

Reviews of Maroon Pools left on Yelp and Google show several customers sharing negative reviews including one customer who wrote, “We now have to pay more to have his work completed than if we hired another larger company.” Another wrote, “Don’t waste your time with this guy, [he] starts projects and doesn’t return.”

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.