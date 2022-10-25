Jarrell residents clean up in the aftermath of yet another tornado

JARRELL, Texas (KWTX) - The National Weather Service confirms a tornado touched down in Jarell Monday night, causing widespread damage.

Residents like Amanda Christopher spent most of their Tuesday cleaning up from the storm.

“I like Jarrell. It’s a little small community, you know, nice and quiet. We normally don’t have any issues here,” said Christopher.

However, quiet wasn’t the case for the community during Monday night’s tornado.

“It was raining so hard; it was completely sideways. You can just hear the shingles ripping off the roof, you can hear the banging,” said Christopher, who recalls feeling terrified as she and her kids ran downstairs for safety.

Once the tornado passed, Christopher was left with this destruction.

“We have our whole fence ripped up on both sides, shingles off of our roof, everything throwed everywhere in the backyard,” said Christopher.

The tornado tossed her neighbors’ items around as well, like fences, shingles and even trampolines.

The Williamson County Fire department said five of the six doors at the station were blown off and a portion of the roof.

But The Williamson County Fire department’s fire chief, Ron Stewart, said that didn’t keep the first responders from jumping to action and restoring powerlines.

“The main thing is the support that we got from the other agencies. Georgetown responded and helped out, he had Weir come in and run a call, EMS and of course the electrical companies,” said Stewart.

This year is the 25th anniversary of the deadly Jarrell tornado killing more than 20 people.

Since this is the second tornado this year, it brings many questions to folks’ minds.

“What is it specifically about this area that seems to make it a little more susceptible to high winds,” said Stewart.

However, residents said there’s no question about community members’ strength.

“Resilience is the one word I would use to describe it. Resilient citizens, resilient plans, resilient county. It’s not any one person, or one agency, it’s a team effort”

“Texas, the weather just changes so fast. You don’t know what to expect but you know when you move her that it’s just kind of how it is, so you pray that everybody is safe through it. We can all come together and fix the rest of this stuff,” said Christopher.

Williamson County officials said they received one report of minor injuries.

Experts believe straight line winds tipped over a semi-truck.

The driver of that truck was brought to the hospital for treatment.

