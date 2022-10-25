Marlin police investigating shooting that left one wounded

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

A person was wounded and airlifted to a hospital in the area, the sheriff’s office further said.

Law enforcement officers in Falls County are currently looking for the suspect in the shooting.

KWTX has reached out to Marlin police for more information. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.