Marlin police investigating shooting that left one wounded

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Marlin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded, according to the Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

A person was wounded and airlifted to a hospital in the area, the sheriff’s office further said.

Law enforcement officers in Falls County are currently looking for the suspect in the shooting.

KWTX has reached out to Marlin police for more information. No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, is a person of interest in the murder of a 3-year-old relative in Belton,...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
1 of 2 fugitives wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles captured

Latest News

Bison on the loose in Belton
Bison on the loose in Belton: courtesy city of Belton
Bison captured in Belton, Texas
‘Very scary’: Cowboys capture Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property in Belton
New Urban Farm and learning environment in Temple
Cultivate Academy in Temple expands with a hands-on, seven-acre learning environment
Cultivate Academy's new learning opportunity
Cultivate Academy's seven-acre learning environment