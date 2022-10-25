Nice mid-week fall weather... Rain to end the workweek!

A cold front Monday brought us some rainy & stormy weather. Behind the front we had to deal with some extreme winds through the morning. Winds have gradually died down this afternoon, and we will see winds quickly diminish after sunset. With cooler air filtering in today, we’re expecting a decent chill Wednesday morning as lows dip into the low-to-mid 40s. Highs will warm up into the mid-to-upper 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Both Wednesday & Thursday look to bring some pretty fall weather to Central Texas

Another storm system is set to roll through Central Texas late Thursday and Friday. This small and compact storm system should bring rain overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. We’ll start to see rain exit Friday afternoon from west to east, but Friday will generally be a cloudy, cool, breezy, and rainy day. There is a chance for strong storms late Thursday into early Friday morning but the overall severe weather risk is much lower than it was Monday. As far as rainfall totals go, we’re forecasting between .5″ & 1.5″ for most of Central Texas. Although the ground can hold a decent amount of water, we’re still keeping an eye out for the potential of flash flooding.

Hallo-weekend should be cooler than normal with lows in the 40s and low 50s with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances have dropped out of the forecast on Halloween itself with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, but as highs reach the lower 80s late next week, another chance for rain could pop-up mid-week.

