Nice mid-week fall weather... Rain to end the workweek!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front Monday brought us some rainy & stormy weather. Behind the front we had to deal with some extreme winds through the morning. Winds have gradually died down this afternoon, and we will see winds quickly diminish after sunset. With cooler air filtering in today, we’re expecting a decent chill Wednesday morning as lows dip into the low-to-mid 40s. Highs will warm up into the mid-to-upper 70s both Wednesday and Thursday. Both Wednesday & Thursday look to bring some pretty fall weather to Central Texas

Another storm system is set to roll through Central Texas late Thursday and Friday. This small and compact storm system should bring rain overnight Thursday and into Friday morning. We’ll start to see rain exit Friday afternoon from west to east, but Friday will generally be a cloudy, cool, breezy, and rainy day. There is a chance for strong storms late Thursday into early Friday morning but the overall severe weather risk is much lower than it was Monday. As far as rainfall totals go, we’re forecasting between .5″ & 1.5″ for most of Central Texas. Although the ground can hold a decent amount of water, we’re still keeping an eye out for the potential of flash flooding.

Hallo-weekend should be cooler than normal with lows in the 40s and low 50s with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Rain chances have dropped out of the forecast on Halloween itself with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, but as highs reach the lower 80s late next week, another chance for rain could pop-up mid-week.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, is a person of interest in the murder of a 3-year-old relative in Belton,...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
1 of 2 fugitives wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles captured

Latest News

fastcast
Monday’s night’s strong storms has brought colder and windier weather to Central Texas!
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
Strong winds are expected behind our cold front overnight through Tuesday morning. West Winds:...
Storms are gone, windy weather takes over
Weather Xtra
Weather Xtra: An In-Depth Look at This Week’s Weather