Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property captured in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in the seat of Bell County on Tuesday afternoon captured a bison that escaped from a veterinarian’s office on 6th Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The animal was tranquilized and loaded into a horse trailer by a group of cowboys and city officials.

It was captured off I-14 at about 1:30 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, a the bison was spotted on Penelope and along the I-35 Frontage Road.

Central Texans who spotted the bison also chimed in on social media throughout the morning, providing updates as authorities worked to capture the animal.

Bison on the loose in Belton, Texas (Belton Police Department)

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.