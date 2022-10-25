Bison that escaped from veterinarian’s property captured in Belton

Bison captured in Belton, Texas
Bison captured in Belton, Texas(Brad Vaughn for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in the seat of Bell County on Tuesday afternoon captured a bison that escaped from a veterinarian’s office on 6th Avenue at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The animal was tranquilized and loaded into a horse trailer by a group of cowboys and city officials.

It was captured off I-14 at about 1:30 p.m.

Earlier Tuesday, a the bison was spotted on Penelope and along the I-35 Frontage Road.

Central Texans who spotted the bison also chimed in on social media throughout the morning, providing updates as authorities worked to capture the animal.

