Storm causes traffic light outages

By KWTX STAFF
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Monday nights severe thunderstorm has caused traffic light outages, crews are working on repairs.

Drivers should pay use caution in the areas listed below:

General Bruce Drive/Adams Ave.

Airport Road/Loop 363

Kegley Road/Airport Road

Adams Ave./Loop 363

Adams Ave./Irvine Trail

Adams Ave./Greenview Drive

Adams Ave./Old Waco Road

Hickory Road/Midway Drive

First St./Ave. G

First St./Ave. A/Ave. H

31st St./Ave. H

General Bruce Drive/Ave. H

