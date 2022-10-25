Storm causes traffic light outages
traffic delays are expected.
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 12:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Monday nights severe thunderstorm has caused traffic light outages, crews are working on repairs.
Drivers should pay use caution in the areas listed below:
General Bruce Drive/Adams Ave.
Airport Road/Loop 363
Kegley Road/Airport Road
Adams Ave./Loop 363
Adams Ave./Irvine Trail
Adams Ave./Greenview Drive
Adams Ave./Old Waco Road
Hickory Road/Midway Drive
First St./Ave. G
First St./Ave. A/Ave. H
31st St./Ave. H
General Bruce Drive/Ave. H
Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.