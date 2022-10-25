Storm causes traffic light outages

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Monday nights severe thunderstorm has caused traffic light outages, crews are working on repairs.

Drivers should pay use caution in the areas listed below:

General Bruce Drive/Adams Ave.

Airport Road/Loop 363

Kegley Road/Airport Road

Adams Ave./Loop 363

Adams Ave./Irvine Trail

Adams Ave./Greenview Drive

Adams Ave./Old Waco Road

Hickory Road/Midway Drive

First St./Ave. G

First St./Ave. A/Ave. H

31st St./Ave. H

General Bruce Drive/Ave. H

