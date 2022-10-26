Baylor’s Scott Drew will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches from the sideline during the second half of a men's Final...
Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches from the sideline during the second half of a men's Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament semifinal game against Houston, Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)(Michael Conroy | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball coach Scott Drew will be inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class.

The Class of 2023 was selected by ballot through a statewide selection committee.

The newly elected inductees for the Class of 2023 are as follows: Robert Brazile, José Cruz, Scott Drew, Carlette Guidry-Falkquay, Priest Holmes, Adrian Peterson, Cynthia Potter and Michael Strahan.

The 62nd Annual Texas Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, will be held in the BASE at Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

