City of Lubbock to join suit against Disney, Hulu, Netflix

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council on Tuesday gave approval for the City of Lubbock to enter into a contract with “specialized” legal counsel to help through “lengthy” litigation with Netflix, Inc., Hulu LLC and Disney DTC LLC, which are accused of not paying franchise fees required by video service providers for use of public rights-of-way.

“The thinking was to move forward with it,” Mayor Tray Payne said. “Let’s see how it progresses and goes. It’s almost a ‘no harm, no foul,’ if it doesn’t progress. It could be low-hanging fruit that we could get our some of our funds back.”

Lubbock joins 25 other Texas cities that filed a lawsuit in District Court in Dallas County in August, claiming the streaming services owe franchise fees that cable companies and others pay as required under Texas Utilities Code to use public streets, easements, alleys and other public rights-of-way for wires and other connectivity purposes.

“Cities across Texas enter into franchise agreements with cable and utility providers in order to allow those providers to use public right-of-way, public land for their private operations,” Blu Kostelich, City of Lubbock Chief Financial Officer, said. “Lubbock, in exchange for the right to use that public land or right-of-way, we charge what is called a franchise fee. You can think of a franchise fee, essentially, as a rent payment that these providers are paying to use space in the public right-of-way for their private benefit.”

According to Kostelich, in the State of Texas that’s typically five percent of gross revenues.

Franchise fees make up 12.5 percent of the City of Lubbock’s general fund revenue. It’s estimated that will be a total of $33 million this year.

“That’s all franchise fees,” Kostelich said. “In the budget, of that $33 million, 60 percent stays in the general fund and is used for what you would think of as our core governmental services: fire, police, public health, animal services, your streets, those types of core services. That’s what 60 percent of your franchise fees will cover. The other 40 percent will go to pay down debt.”

The lawsuit seeks to recover unpaid fees and force payment of the fees going forward from streaming services.

The City of Lubbock’s agreement with attorneys representing the other cities, McCool Smith, P.C., Ashcroft Sutton Reyes LLC and Korein Tillery LLC, will be contingent on winning the suit. According to the council’s agenda, “attorney fees will be deducted from the settlement. If successful, Lubbock will receive a portion of the franchise fee owed in arrears as well as future franchise fees.”

“If we are successful, then it benefits us greatly and we do have those franchise fees and future franchise fees,” Payne said. “If it’s not successful and it gets poured out on the federal level or the state level, then it’s a contingent contract so there’s no risk to the city.”

Mayor Payne told KCBD the lawsuit is about ensuring streaming services pay their fair share.

“The other organizations have to pay [franchise fees],” Payne said. “It puts them on the same level playing field as everyone else. I think that’s the argument from the cities that have cooperated with this.”

The Office of the Attorney General will need to approve the contingent contract between the City of Lubbock and the legal counsel.

