Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game. (Source: WKYT, JOHN CALIPARI, UK BASKETBALL, FAMILY VIDEO, CNN, John Calipari/UK Basketball/Family video)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Many of us have had to rush away from work to be somewhere, often showing up in our work clothes.

Over the weekend, a Kentucky man did just that at a basketball game with his family, and it ended up going viral.

Coal miner Michael McGuire attended the University of Kentucky’s Blue-White game. For many families, it’s more than just a basketball game; it’s about making memories that will last a lifetime.

“I’m just really excited to make all these memories with my kids and my wife,” McGuire said.

While most of the fans were in their Kentucky blue, McGuire was still in his work clothes and covered in coal dust, having gone from the coal mines to the game to be with his family.

“It was either go straight there or miss half the game to go home and take a shower and everything,” McGuire said.

According to McGuire, he wanted to be there as his son Easton experienced his first Kentucky basketball game and took in every moment.

“He had a blast. He was dancing, and every time they would do a slam dunk, he would go crazy,” McGuire said.

You can see the McGuire family several times during the game’s broadcast, but it was a picture taken that caught the attention of Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari. The coach shared it on social media, looking to identify McGuire and offer VIP tickets to a game this season.

The photo went viral while McGuire was underground working.

“When I got out and got service on my way home, it went crazy. I couldn’t believe that it was real,” McGuire said.

The coal miner said he was overwhelmed and humbled by the way Big Blue Nation rallied to find him. And little Easton loved it.

“He’s jumping up and down. He’s very excited,” McGuire said.

According to McGuire, he spoke to Calipari on Monday evening.

“It was awesome. He [Calipari] is really down to earth,” McGuire said.

The VIP experience will be Easton’s first game at Rupp Arena and the second for McGuire - giving this lifelong Kentucky fan another special memory with his family.

“It’s mind-blowing that everybody came together like that,” McGuire said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

