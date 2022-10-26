Common antibiotic for children faces shortage

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes...
Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:34 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A drug commonly used to treat bacterial infections in children is in short supply.

Three of the top four makers of the antibiotic, amoxicillin, are reporting supply constraints in the U.S.

Amoxicillin is prescribed for many illnesses, including ear and throat infections, and it comes in several forms.

Children generally take the liquid form of the drug, which is reportedly where most of the shortages are occurring.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it’s working with pharmaceutical companies to fix the problem.

Canada and Australia have also reported amoxicillin in short supply.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS is investigating a deadly wreck on I-35 in Hillsboro.
Driver killed in collision on I-35 near Hillsboro was ejected from car: DPS
Gov. Greg Abbott, left, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke.
New poll shows Abbott vs. O’Rourke race as ‘a tossup’
Authorities say a Washburn County man died when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
Jay Isiah Allen, 33, charged with capital murder and tampering with evidence in the killing of...
Man charged in murder of Belton toddler told detectives he struck boy ‘hard enough to break some ribs,’ affidavit states
33-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco...
1 of 2 fugitives wanted in theft of $750K in vehicles captured

Latest News

President Joe Biden is set to give remarks from the White House on actions 'to provide families...
Biden to deliver remarks on actions to give families ‘more breathing room’
The company logo shines off the hood of a 2021 K5 sedan on display in the Kia exhibit at the...
Park outside: Kia recalls SUVs again for risk of engine fire
After suspending political donations post-insurrection, AT&T and Valero fund election-deniers in the midterms
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner speaks to her lawyers...
Kremlin: Any talks about Brittney Griner swap must be confidential