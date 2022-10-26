Dallas teen arrested for capital murder in East Texas

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KWTX) - A teen wanted for capital murder has been arrested in East Texas Wednesday.

Julio David Falcon,17, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 700 block of North Waldrip Street by the Grand Saline Police Department and the United States Marshals Service Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

Falcon was wanted by the Dallas Police Department for capital murder and arrested without incident.

Falcon is being held on a $1.5 million bond at the Van Zandt County Justice Center.

