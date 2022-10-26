Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke visits Central Texas polling sites ahead of elections

Some of his campaign’s focuses include abortion access, gun control and border security.
(KWTX)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:57 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - With early voting starting this past Monday and election day a little less than two weeks away, democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke made his way around Central Texas polling sites today to galvanize supporters ahead of November 8th.

Some of his stops included the Waco Multi-Purpose Community Center in Waco at 10:30am, as well as the Jackson Professional Learning Center in Killeen at 12:30pm.

One of his campaign’s biggest ticket items is abortion access, an issue he says his republican, incumbent opponent Greg Abbott is far too restrictive on.

The state’s current policy under Abbott bans abortions at all stages of pregnancies, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

“Making sure that Texas women can make their own decisions about their own bodies, their own future, and their own healthcare,” O’Rourke told KWTX. “That’s republicans, democrats and independents alike who agree on that and disagree with Greg Abbott’s extreme abortion ban, which makes it far more dangerous for women to live and stay in the state of Texas.”

As for the immigration debate, O’Rourke says he hopes to secure the border while also providing safe, legal options to those seeking work in the U.S.

“We’re going to bring republicans and democrats together to make sure that we secure our border, that those who come to this country follow our laws, and that we set up Texas-based solutions, like a Texas-based guest worker program that connects people who want to work with a safe, legal, orderly path to the jobs that are open right here in this community,” O’Rourke told KWTX.

One community many are thinking about is Uvalde. O’Rourke says if he’s elected, he’s ready to make some changes to gun laws, while still defending the Second Amendment.

“A background check, a ‘red flag’ law, raising the age of purchase for an AR-15 to 21, these are common sense solutions that republicans and democrats alike can get behind,” O’Rourke said.

Voters can cast their votes now or up until election day, which is November 8th, at their local polling site.

