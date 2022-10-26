Former hospital nurse killed 2 patients with lethal dose of insulin, DA says

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (CNN) – A former nurse in North Carolina is facing murder charges over the death of two patients.

The Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill said Jonathan Hayes administered lethal doses of insulin, killing two of his patients.

A third patient survived after receiving a near-fatal dose. Hayes is facing one count of attempted murder for that case.

The deaths and near-death occurred between Dec. 2021 and Jan. 2022 at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Denise Potter, the hospital’s vice president of marketing and communications, said the hospital immediately notified police when staff discovered what was happening.

“As soon as we identified a deviation in patient care as part of our established safety protocols, we took immediate action to remove the employee from the patient care environment and terminated his employment,” Potter said.

Investigators say Hayes was a “rogue nurse” who had no prior relationship with the patients.

No motive has been revealed.

