Gov. Greg Abbott makes campaign stop in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Incumbent Greg Abbott made a campaign stop at the 1880 Ice House in Denison as part of his final stretch in the race for governor.

“When your values are on the line, the winner or loser of this election is not going to be me,” said Gov. Abbott. “It’s going to be you.”

His visit brought in hundreds of supporters, some from DFW.

“I thought I’d take a day to represent all the teachers that are pro-Abbott,” said Leigh Carver, who came to hear Gov. Abbott speak.

Abbott faces Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke.

A handful of his supporters also showed up.

“Sometimes you’re afraid to wear your stuff because you’ll be accosted,” said Eddie Sell, a Beto O’Rourke supporter. “It doesn’t bother me. I’m prepared to have people call me names, and throw stuff at me.”

Abbott talked about everything from his policy of sending migrants at the border to D.C to the economy and the oil and gas industry.

“I am running for reelection to keep those high-paying oil and gas jobs and to keep Texas number one in the production of oil and gas in the United States of America,” said Gov. Abbott.

But Gov. Abbott’s biggest push - get out and vote.

“I’m here for one message,” said Gov. Abbott. “That is to let you know we are going to win in 2022. Ya’ll know as well as I do. There’s only one way that happens.”

Audience: “Vote.”

“Votes,” said Gov. Abbott.

Election day, November 8, is less than two weeks away.

Early voting runs until November 4.

