Lost toddler found wandering outside apartment complex in Waco

The Waco Police Department is asking for help after its officers found a lost child Wednesday...
The Waco Police Department is asking for help after its officers found a lost child Wednesday morning.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for help after its officers found a lost child Wednesday morning.

The boy was wandering in the 1700 Block of Martin Luther King near the University Parks Apartments.

“He doesn’t talk, but officers believe he’s around 2-3 years old,” Waco Police said in a Facebook post.

“If you know who this little boy is, please call the Waco Police Department or 9-1-1. Thank you!”

