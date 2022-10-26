Rain chances remain high Friday!

Hot on the heels of Monday’s storms which produced anywhere from a half-inch to over two inches of rain, our next storm system is set to arrive Friday and will bring us another high chance of showers and storms. Unlike with Monday’s storm system, the severe weather risk is a lot lower across Central Texas but potential rainfall totals are looking good. All of this is great news for the ongoing drought and we’re hoping it takes a little chunk out of our near 17″ rainfall deficit.

Thursday looks to be another nice day, but the winds will be stronger. We will start out the morning with temperatures in the mid-40s, and we should again reach the mid-to-upper 70s with winds gusting between 15 and 30 MPH, especially during the afternoon. A cold front will moving through Central Texas during the morning & early afternoon hours on Friday. With this front the best rain chances will be during the morning hours, but a few spotty showers could last all the way through the evening in a few areas. Rain fall amount look to range between .5″-2″ for most of Central Texas. It will be breezy and cool on Friday as well, with temperatures remaining in the low 60s most of the day.

A few stray showers may stick around through Saturday morning, but the majority of the weekend will remain rain-free. Saturday will remain a little breezy & cool, with highs in the mid-60s. We warm back into the 70s on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies. We look to remain sunny and nice for Halloween, so it should be a great nice for Trick-or-Treating!!

