Rain chances remain high Friday!

Hot on the heels of Monday’s storms which produced anywhere from a half-inch to over two inches of rain, our next storm system is set to arrive Friday and will bring us another high chance of showers and storms. Unlike with Monday’s storm system, the severe weather risk is a lot lower across Central Texas but rainfall totals could be higher. All of this is great news for the ongoing drought and we’re hoping it takes a good chunk of rain out of our near 17″ rainfall deficit. The weather today and tomorrow will be close to perfect! Morning temperatures today in the low-to-mid 40s will warm into the mid 70s late this afternoon. Sunshine remains plentiful today and we’ll see much lower wind speeds compared to Tuesday, but the wind comes right back again Thursday in advance of our next storm system Friday. Thursday’s morning temperatures in the mid-40s should again reach the mid-to-upper 70s with winds gusting between 15 and 30 MPH, especially during the afternoon. Although it’ll be a sunny day, we’ll see a few clouds return in the afternoon and especially overnight as Friday’s storm system nears our area.

Everyone should see rain Friday but the big lingering question is exactly when this storm moves through. The timing of Friday’s rain will dictate how much rain we see. As of right now, the storm system is expected to move in during the morning hours Friday. The main rain chance with this system comes with the cold front pushing a line of showers and storms across our area. Strong storms are possible, mainly with a wind gust threat, but the severe weather chances are lower. The line of storms should arrive close to or just shortly after sunrise. As the line of storms rolls through the area, it’ll bring us some heavy rain, gusty 40-50 MPH winds, maybe some small hail, and potentially a quick spin-up tornado. After the line of storms moves through, we’re expecting the rain to mostly come to a close. There will be some isolated-to-scattered showers forming behind the front because of how close the center of the low pressure will be to our area, but the rain chances will go down behind the frontal passage. Despite what is expected to be one main wave of rain, we’re forecasting anywhere between 1″ and 2″ of rain across our area. Most of us will stay close to an inch of rain, but heavy downpours could bring those totals higher on an isolated basis.

The other possibility is for a more all-day off-and-on rainfall. Should Friday’s front arrive closer to lunch time, we’ll likely see some widely scattered showers and storms AHEAD of the front in the morning before the front arrives in the middle of the day, brings us heavy rain and storms, and then clears out of the area. A later arriving front means the strong storm chances will be a bit higher and the rainfall totals could be a bit higher since rain may last even into early Saturday morning as the storm system slowly pulls away. Regardless of when the cold front arrives, we’re expecting temperatures in the 50s in the morning to likely only reach the 60s in the afternoon with some spots staying in the low 60s. After the rain exits early Saturday morning, we’re expect partly cloudy skies to keep highs in the mid-to-upper 60s. 70s will be back Sunday before mid-70s return on Halloween.

